Dte Energy Co (DTE): Price Now Near $114.58; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DTE

At the time of this writing, DTE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.28%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Utilities stocks, DTE ranks 22nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DTE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DTE’s price is up $0.34 (0.3%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as DTE has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Dte Energy Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.