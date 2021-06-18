Dte Energy Co (DTE): Price Now Near $132.97; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DTE
At the time of this writing, DTE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.06%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as DTE has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
DTE ranks 90th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.
DTE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, DTE’s price is down $-1.54 (-1.14%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as DTE has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Dte Energy Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
For DTE News Traders
News traders keeping an eye on DTE may find value in this recent story:
Xcel Energy’s (XEL) Capex & Clean Energy Efforts Bode Well
Xcel Energy’s (XEL) strategic investments and focus on clean energy will further strengthen its existing operations.
