Duck Creek Technologies Inc (DCT): Price Now Near $28.25; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DCT

At the time of this writing, DCT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.74 (2.69%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as DCT has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, DCT ranks 186th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DCT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DCT’s price is up $0.63 (2.27%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as DCT has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows DCT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DCT: Daily RSI Analysis For DCT, its RSI is now at 40.1274.

DCT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

