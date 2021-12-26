Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.20 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

