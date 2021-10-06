Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NAPA): Price Up $0.29 (1.35)% Over Past Day, Up $0.39 (1.83)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for NAPA

At the moment, NAPA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.39 (1.83%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on NAPA; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

NAPA ranks 2nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Beer & Liquor stocks.

NAPA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, NAPA’s price is up $0.29 (1.35%) from the day prior. NAPA has seen its price go up 9 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows NAPA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NAPA: Daily RSI Analysis For NAPA, its RSI is now at 23.1061.

NAPA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For NAPA News Traders

Investors and traders in NAPA may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Duckhorn Beats Q4 Earnings Expectations; Shares Rise 2%

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA) rose 2.2% in Monday’s extended trading session after North America’s premier luxury wine company recorded upbeat Q4 earnings. The positive results were driven by robust sales and volume growth, which resulted from elevated demand for high-quality wine. Happily for Duckhorn’s investors, the company reported adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share in Q4, which compared favorably with the income of $0.07 per share recorded in the same quarter last year. Ad

