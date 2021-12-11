Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NAPA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock worth $240,180,484. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,956,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,855,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 419.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 172,210 shares during the period. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

