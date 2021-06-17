Duke Energy CORP (DUK): Price Up $0.54 (0.53)% Over Past Day, Up $0.64 (0.63)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DUK

At the moment, DUK (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.64 (0.63%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DUK ranks 11th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

DUK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DUK’s price is up $0.54 (0.53%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as DUK has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on DUK; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Duke Energy CORP’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.