Duke Realty Corp (DRE): Price Now Near $47.47; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DRE

At the moment, DRE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.27 (0.57%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row DRE has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

DRE ranks 51st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

DRE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DRE’s price is up $0.36 (0.76%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that DRE has seen 3 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Duke Realty Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.