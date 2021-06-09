Duke Realty Corp (DRE): Price Now Near $48.95; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DRE

At the time of this writing, DRE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (0.09%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, DRE ranks 126th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DRE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DRE’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.01%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as DRE has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows DRE’s price action over the past 90 days.