Duke Realty Corp (DRE): Price Now Near $49.39; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DRE

Currently, DRE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.32 (0.65%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that DRE has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DRE ranks 74th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

DRE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, DRE’s price is up $0.56 (1.15%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as DRE has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on DRE; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Duke Realty Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.