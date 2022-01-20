Duolingo Inc (DUOL): Price Up $3.05 (3.47)% Over Past Day, Up $2.71 (3.09)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DUOL

At the moment, DUOL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.71 (3.09%) from the hour prior. DUOL has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

DUOL ranks 75th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

DUOL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DUOL’s price is up $3.05 (3.47%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that DUOL has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Duolingo Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DUOL: Daily RSI Analysis DUOL’s RSI now stands at 41.2529.

DUOL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error

For DUOL News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on DUOL may find value in this recent story:

3 Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now