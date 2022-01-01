Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 12,461 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Antero Resources by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,966 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Antero Resources by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Antero Resources by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 147,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Antero Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AR stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 4.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 in the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit