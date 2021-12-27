Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 13,363 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Savior LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 126.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 49.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $56.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

