Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $32,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $68,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STL opened at $27.40 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).