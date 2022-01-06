Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDEN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.76. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. The business had revenue of $282.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

