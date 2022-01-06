Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

