Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,272 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Amundi purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $233,402,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,646,000 after buying an additional 4,036,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,189,000 after buying an additional 2,174,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,813,000 after buying an additional 1,256,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,736,000 after buying an additional 1,096,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IPG. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

