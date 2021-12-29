Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,731,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock worth $5,192,812. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $118.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.36.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

