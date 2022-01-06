Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $258,000 in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,142 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after purchasing an additional 761,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

