Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $81,000 Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp (NASDAQ:DCRDU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp (NASDAQ:DCRDU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCRDU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the third quarter worth approximately $8,104,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the third quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the third quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at $421,000.

NASDAQ:DCRDU opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

