Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,560 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 96.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $535.40 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.09, for a total transaction of $271,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $12,241,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

