Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 429 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Teradata by 542.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 631.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

NYSE TDC opened at $42.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.13. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool