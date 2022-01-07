Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 465 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,745,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ONE Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

OGS opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?