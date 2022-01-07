Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,217 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.30.

Shares of K stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?