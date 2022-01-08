Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 853 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

