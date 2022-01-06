Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $254,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,598 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $105.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.26 and a 52-week high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

