Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 122,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in MacroGenics by 26.4% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,546,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 532,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in MacroGenics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

MGNX stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $937.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The company had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).