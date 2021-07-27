DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD): Price Down $-0.24 (-0.32)% Over Past Day, Up $0.39 (0.53)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DD

Currently, DD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.39 (0.53%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

DD ranks 52nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

DD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, DD’s price is down $-0.24 (-0.32%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. DuPont de Nemours Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DD: Daily RSI Analysis DD’s RSI now stands at 48.3146.

