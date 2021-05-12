DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD): Price Now Near $82.22; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DD

At the moment, DD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.06%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that DD has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

DD ranks 62nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

DD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DD’s price is down $-0.61 (-0.74%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows DD’s price action over the past 90 days.

For DD News Traders

Investors and traders in DD may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Goldman Likes These 3 Stocks for the Next Phase of the Recovery

Goldman Sachs analyst Robert Koort upgraded shares of three chemical producers Tuesday. He now favors “longer duration growth.”

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market