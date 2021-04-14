DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD): Price Up $0.71 (0.93)% Over Past Day, Up $0.11 (0.14)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DD

At the time of this writing, DD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.14%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that DD has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DD’s price is up $0.71 (0.93%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 50 day changed directions on DD; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows DD’s price action over the past 90 days.

For DD News Traders

Investors and traders in DD may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

International Flavors & Fragrances: A Hidden Gem

A look at the company’s recent quarter, merger and valuation

