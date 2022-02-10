DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

DuPont de Nemours has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

