DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,713 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $15,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 41.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 56.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 161,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 36.1% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.08. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

