DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 41.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $196,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $80.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

