DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,555,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $377,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 669,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,687,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $80.33 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

