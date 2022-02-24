DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $99.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DD. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

Shares of DD opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.97. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also