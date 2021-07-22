DXC Technology Co (DXC): Price Up $0.09 (0.23)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.05 (-0.13)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DXC

Currently, DXC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.13%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DXC ranks 159th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

DXC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DXC’s price is up $0.09 (0.23%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that DXC has seen 3 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows DXC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DXC: Daily RSI Analysis For DXC, its RSI is now at 100.

DXC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For DXC News Traders

Investors and traders in DXC may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market to Reach USD 141.75 Billion by 2028; Increasing Number of Online Transactions to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the fraud detection and prevention market are IBM Corporation (New York, United States), Uplexis (São Paulo, Brazil), Experian Information Solutions, Inc. (São Paulo, Brazils), Accenture PLC (Dublin, Ireland), Tata Communications (Maharashtra, India), Clearsale LLC (Florida, United States), Gemalto – Thales Group (Paris, France), Amdocs (Missouri, United States), Incognia (California, United States), ACI Worldwide, Inc. (Florida, United States), BAE Systems (Farnborough, United Kingdom), DXC Technology Company (Virginia, United States) and others

