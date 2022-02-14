Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $467,000 in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 646.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of CPNG opened at $22.55 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

