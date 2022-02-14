Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 1,188 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

Whirlpool stock opened at $195.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.64 and a 200-day moving average of $218.29. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $183.75 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

