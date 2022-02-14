Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 8,104 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $208.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.05 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

