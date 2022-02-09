Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.34 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,043 shares of company stock worth $8,232,508. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $281.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

