Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX): Price Down $-0.1 (-0.7)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.24 (-1.71)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DVAX

At the moment, DVAX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.24 (-1.71%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 50 hour changed directions on DVAX; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

DVAX ranks 217th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

DVAX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DVAX’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.7%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that DVAX has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Dynavax Technologies Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DVAX: Daily RSI Analysis DVAX’s RSI now stands at 47.619.

DVAX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

