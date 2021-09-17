Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN): Price Up $0.16 (0.3)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-0.04)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EGBN

At the time of this writing, EGBN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.04%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row EGBN has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

EGBN ranks 109th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

EGBN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EGBN’s price is up $0.16 (0.3%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows EGBN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EGBN: Daily RSI Analysis For EGBN, its RSI is now at 62.2047.

EGBN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

