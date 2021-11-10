Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN): Price Up $0.43 (0.71)% Over Past Day, Up $0.43 (0.71)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EGBN

At the moment, EGBN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.43 (0.71%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as EGBN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, EGBN ranks 34th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EGBN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EGBN’s price is up $0.43 (0.71%) from the day prior. EGBN has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Eagle Bancorp Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< EGBN: Daily RSI Analysis EGBN’s RSI now stands at 100.

EGBN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

