Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $107,000 Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 79.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.29. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).