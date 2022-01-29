Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 322 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $819,442,000 after purchasing an additional 145,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,615,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,823,000 after purchasing an additional 166,433 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.42.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $134.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

