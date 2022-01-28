Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 528 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).