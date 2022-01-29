Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,982,000 after buying an additional 47,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,433,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,007,724 shares of company stock worth $388,852,580. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.35 and a 200-day moving average of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).