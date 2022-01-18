Eagle Materials Inc (EXP): Price Down $-3.51 (-2.21)% Over Past Day, Down $-2.98 (-1.88)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EXP

At the time of this writing, EXP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.98 (-1.88%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that EXP has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

EXP ranks 51st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction Materials stocks.

EXP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EXP’s price is down $-3.51 (-2.21%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row EXP has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on EXP; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Eagle Materials Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< EXP: Daily RSI Analysis EXP’s RSI now stands at 1.8445.

EXP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

