Eargo Inc (EAR): Price Now Near $4.84; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EAR

At the moment, EAR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.62%) from the hour prior. EAR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

EAR ranks 57th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

EAR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EAR’s price is down $-0.13 (-2.64%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as EAR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on EAR; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows EAR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EAR: Daily RSI Analysis For EAR, its RSI is now at 0.

EAR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error