Eargo Inc (EAR): Price Up $0.03 (0.46)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.45)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EAR

Currently, EAR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.45%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Medical Equipment stocks, EAR ranks 55th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EAR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EAR’s price is up $0.03 (0.46%) from the day prior. EAR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows EAR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EAR: Daily RSI Analysis EAR’s RSI now stands at 31.5789.

EAR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For EAR News Traders

Investors and traders in EAR may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SLQT, EAR and NNOX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2021 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment.

